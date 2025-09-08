Google adds reporting features to its NotebookLM AI tool

Google has added new reporting tools to NotebookLM. Users can now generate structured reports in more than 80 languages and adjust the tone, style, and structure as needed.
Ad
The update also includes a blog post format and dynamic suggestions for report types based on the uploaded material. For example, NotebookLM might recommend a white paper format for research documents. Users can also write their own prompts, up to 1,000 words, to control the tone, style, and format of the generated content.
Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.