AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google agrees to sign the EU's General Purpose AI Code of Practice

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Google says it will sign the European Union's General Purpose AI Code of Practice, joining other major companies, including US-based model providers. The announcement came in a blog post.

At the same time, Google is warning that parts of the EU's upcoming AI Act could have unintended consequences. The company points to issues like requirements that go beyond existing EU copyright law, delays in approval processes, or demands to disclose trade secrets.

"We remain concerned that the AI Act and Code risk slowing Europe’s development and deployment of AI."

OpenAI said that it plans to sign the code, viewing it as a practical path to meet EU rules and expand in the region. Meta, on the other hand, has so far refused to sign, and Anthropic has not yet commented.

Sources
Google Blog
