Google airs AI-generated ad without AI label, citing viewer apathy

Google has launched a new ad for its AI search, made entirely with its AI video tool Veo 3, but without disclosing the use of AI. The spot airs on TV from today and expands to cinemas and online media on Saturday. To avoid criticism of fake-looking people, the video uses stylized, toy-like characters.

Robert Wong from Google Creative Lab said most viewers don’t care if AI was involved. Google treats AI like any other creative tool, such as Photoshop. A Christmas version is already planned.

Sources
WSJ
