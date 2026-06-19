Google appeals ruling that made it directly liable for AI-generated search overview content

Google has announced it plans to appeal the ruling by Germany's Munich Regional Court. The court held Google directly liable for content in its AI-generated search overviews. A Google spokesperson said in a statement provided to us that the company disagrees with the verdict. "This case focuses on specific and narrow errors, not the foundational way AI Overviews displays web content," the company said. Google's statement doesn't explain where exactly the line falls between this supposedly unrepresentative answer and AI overviews as a whole.

A Munich court ruled in late May 2026 that AI overviews are standalone content, not mere search results, and that Google is directly liable for them. In the specific case, the AI had falsely linked two Munich-based publishers to fraud schemes.

A Berlin court reached the opposite conclusion in early June, though in a different context. AI overviews are just another form of search result, and Google bears only limited liability as an indirect contributor, just like with a traditional search engine. Google will likely cite the Berlin ruling in its appeal.

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