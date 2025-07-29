Google brings AI-powered store ratings to Chrome

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google is rolling out AI-powered shopping summaries in Chrome for users in the US. When you click the icon next to a website address, a pop-up appears with details about the reliability and quality of online stores - including information on product quality, pricing, customer service, and return policies. The feature pulls data from review partners like Trustpilot, Yotpo, and Reseller Ratings. The summaries are currently available only in English and limited to the desktop version. Google has not shared any information about a mobile rollout.

