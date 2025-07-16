AI in practice
Google brings Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search to AI Mode and adds AI phone calling to search

GPT-Iamge-1 prompted by THE DECODER
Google brings Gemini 2.5 Pro and Deep Search to AI Mode and adds AI phone calling to search
Google is rolling out new AI features for its search engine, including a more advanced language model and the ability for the AI to call local businesses on behalf of users.

Soon, users will be able to pick between two different models in AI Mode using a drop-down menu. For complex tasks involving logic, math, or programming, Gemini 2.5 Pro will provide better answers. Most everyday searches will still default to what's likely the less powerful (and cheaper) Gemini 2.5 Flash, though Google doesn't make this distinction clear in the interface.

Video: Google

Gemini 2.5 Pro, which launched in March 2025, is currently Google's most advanced language model. It can process up to one million tokens at once, understands multiple types of input, and handles complex reasoning. Google updates it regularly with small improvements. According to the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, which combines results from several standard benchmarks, only OpenAI's o3-pro and the new Grok 4 outperform it.

Deep Search for tougher questions

Google is also rolling out Deep Search, which it describes as its "most advanced search tool." Built on Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Search can run hundreds of queries at once, gather information from different sources, and assemble detailed, referenced reports.

Google says Deep Search is intended for more involved research, such as work projects, hobbies, or academic assignments. The company also lists potential uses like looking into real estate or analyzing finances, with the goal of reducing lengthy research to a shorter process.

Video: Google

The naming can be confusing. After recently sorting out its AI subscription tiers with "AI Pro" and "AI Ultra," Google now has two similarly named features: Deep Search in AI Mode and Deep Research in Gemini—both meant for advanced search tasks.

Deep Search and Gemini 2.5 Pro will debut first for AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the US who join the AI Mode experiment in Google Labs. Eventually, Google plans to roll them out globally.

AI that makes phone calls for you

One of the more unusual new features lets Google's AI call local businesses to check prices and availability. Searching for "dog groomers near me," for example, will show a "Let the AI check prices" button that triggers an automated call.

Video: Google

The AI contacts multiple providers, then organizes the responses—like available appointments and services—into a simple summary. Google says this saves time for users while giving businesses another way to handle bookings.

This calling feature will launch first for all US users, with paid subscribers getting higher usage limits. Businesses can decide if they want to receive AI-generated calls through their business profile settings.

Summary
  • Google is adding new AI features to its search engine, including Gemini 2.5 Pro for paying Labs users in the United States. The model can handle more complex tasks and is available as an option in AI Mode.
  • The new Deep Search function helps users with comprehensive research by scanning hundreds of sources, connecting information, and creating reports with references.
  • Google is launching an AI-powered call feature in the United States that automatically contacts local businesses to find out prices and availability, aiming to save time for consumers and offer new booking options for businesses.
Google @rmstein (X)
