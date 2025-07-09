Google brings Gemini AI to Android smartwatches

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google is rolling out Gemini to smartwatches running Wear OS 4 or later, including devices from Pixel, Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. Users can launch the AI assistant with a voice command, side button, or app icon to get answers right on their wrist - from checking the weather and calendar appointments to reading emails. If permissions are granted, Gemini pulls information from Google services like Gmail, Calendar, and Maps. Voice controls also let users manage reminders and messages.

Ad

The feature will be available globally over the next few weeks, with partial support for manufacturer-specific apps coming later with Wear OS 6.

Ad