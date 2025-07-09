AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google brings Gemini AI to Android smartwatches

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Google is rolling out Gemini to smartwatches running Wear OS 4 or later, including devices from Pixel, Samsung, OPPO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. Users can launch the AI assistant with a voice command, side button, or app icon to get answers right on their wrist - from checking the weather and calendar appointments to reading emails. If permissions are granted, Gemini pulls information from Google services like Gmail, Calendar, and Maps. Voice controls also let users manage reminders and messages.

Ad

The feature will be available globally over the next few weeks, with partial support for manufacturer-specific apps coming later with Wear OS 6.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Google
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

Google Deepmind makes robots independent of the cloud with Gemini On-Device

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google publishes a new AI-powered version of Google Colab

AI in practice

Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro beats OpenAI's o3 model in processing complex, lengthy texts

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google brings Gemini AI to Android smartwatches

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

"Cat attack" on reasoning model shows how important context engineering is

AI research

Apple's claims about large reasoning models face fresh scrutiny from a new study

AI in practice

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince sees trouble ahead for the open web

Google News