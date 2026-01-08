Google brings Gemini AI to Gmail with summaries, smart replies, and inbox prioritization

Ask about this article… Search

Google is rolling out a major Gemini AI integration for Gmail in the US. With AI Overviews, intelligent reply suggestions, and a new inbox prioritization system, the company aims to transform email management for its three billion users.

Gmail is getting a suite of new AI features powered by Google's Gemini 3 model. According to a blog post by Blake Barnes, VP of Product at Gmail, the email service is entering the "Gemini era." The new features are rolling out now in the US, starting with English.

The main new feature is AI Overviews, which users may recognize from Google Search. In Gmail, the feature serves two purposes: it automatically summarizes long email threads and extracts key points, and it lets users query their inbox using natural language.

Ad

Instead of searching for keywords or digging through old emails, users can ask questions like "Who was the plumber who gave me a quote for my bathroom renovation last year?" Gemini then generates a summary with the relevant details. Thread summaries are free for everyone, but the query feature is only available to paying Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1

Writing tools go free, advanced features stay behind paywall

Beyond AI Overviews, Google is expanding Gmail's writing assistance. "Help Me Write," which lets users draft emails from scratch or polish existing ones, is now free for all users. Google says the feature will gain the ability to pull context from other Google apps next month.

The existing Smart Replies are being replaced by "Suggested Replies." These use conversation context to generate response suggestions that match the user's personal writing style. A new Proofread feature for advanced grammar, tone, and style checks remains exclusive to paying subscribers.

Ad

AI-powered inbox prioritization still in testing

A new feature called "AI Inbox" filters out unimportant emails and surfaces relevant messages. According to Google, the system automatically identifies important contacts based on how often you communicate, your contact list, and relationships it infers from message content. This means things like overdue bills or doctor's appointments should rise to the top.

Google says the email content analysis follows the company's standard privacy practices and that users remain in control of their data. Unlike the other features, AI Inbox isn't widely available yet - only select testers have access, with a broader rollout planned for the coming months.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-2

Gmail has three billion users, according to Google. AI features like Smart Replies and AI-powered spam filtering have been part of the service for years. With the Gemini integration, Google is responding to what it calls historically high email volumes that have turned inbox management into a job of its own.