Matthias Bastian

Google brings Gemini AI to smartwatches, cars, TVs, and XR headsets


Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
summary Summary

Google is extending its Gemini AI assistant to more Android devices, including smartwatches, cars, televisions, and XR headsets.

In the coming months, Gemini will show up on Wear OS smartwatches, Android Auto, and Google TV. Support for XR devices—developed together with Samsung—is also planned. Sony and Samsung headphones are expected to get Gemini support as well.

Gemini comes to the wrist, the car, the living room, and XR

On Wear OS watches, Gemini is meant to step in when using a phone isn’t convenient—for example, while cooking, biking, or at the gym. Users can set reminders ("I'm using locker 43 today") or pull up info from connected apps, like restaurant details from an email. Voice controls work with natural language, so users won’t have to memorize specific commands.

In Android Auto, Gemini will replace the current Google voice assistant. The new setup allows for context-based conversations, such as planning a route with a charging stop near a park. Drivers can ask Gemini to summarize messages, translate responses, or provide content like news overviews and book summaries. After Android Auto, Gemini is also planned for vehicles with Google Built-in.

Later this year, Gemini is coming to Google TV. In addition to typical movie recommendations—like age-appropriate action films—the assistant can answer educational questions. For example, kids could ask about the solar system and get relevant YouTube videos.

Google and Samsung are also working on a new XR platform for headsets. With Gemini, users will be able to plan trips using immersive videos, maps, and local info, with the idea of putting together an itinerary in just a few minutes. The first XR devices are expected this year.

Video: Google

Google wants Gemini everywhere

Google is pushing Gemini as an all-purpose AI assistant, taking a similar approach to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Features like Gemini Live add live video and screen sharing, with initial support for devices such as the Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25. Over time, Gemini will start to take over for the current Google Assistant. A new personalization option will let Gemini adjust its responses using a user's Google search history.

Summary
  • Google will roll out its Gemini AI chatbot to more devices in the coming months, including Wear OS smartwatches, Android Auto, Google TV, and, later, XR headsets and headphones from Sony and Samsung.
  • Gemini will provide contextual assistance on wearables and in cars, such as setting reminders, accessing app information, planning travel routes, summarizing messages, translating, and delivering news while driving.
  • With upcoming features like more personalized responses based on search history and Gemini Live, as well as integration into XR devices, Google aims to make Gemini a flexible, everyday AI assistant that will gradually replace Google Assistant — and perhaps even classic search.
Sources
Google Blog
