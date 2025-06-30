Google brings Gemini for Education and Gemini in Classroom AI tools to schools

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google is rolling out a new lineup of AI tools for schools, putting a spotlight on Gemini for Education and Gemini in Classroom.

Gemini for Education provide free access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, a version of Gemini optimized for learning and built on LearnLM. Teachers get access to more than 30 AI features for everything from generating audio lessons to designing presentations.

The Gemini app itself is also getting an upgrade. With "Gemini Canvas," students can generate personalized quizzes on any topic. Soon, Gemini will be able to display interactive diagrams and visualizations directly within its answers, helping to break down complex subjects. For users 18 and older, "Gemini Live" offers a voice-controlled AI assistant for brainstorming and contextual learning.

NotebookLM, Google's AI-powered note-taking and AI research tool, is now integrated as well. Students and teachers can use NotebookLM to create interactive study aids like audio summaries and mind maps directly from teaching materials. The tool is being made available globally for students of all ages.

The new Audio Overviews feature lets users upload sources in over 50 languages - even mixing languages - and instantly generates podcast-style audio discussions. It's currently available worldwide for users 18 and older, with support for younger students coming soon. Video Overviews can turn sources into short educational videos at the click of a button, though for now this feature is also limited to users 18 and up.

Admins can use Context-Aware Access to manage who gets into NotebookLM, controlling access based on user identity, location, or device status.

The core AI tools are free, but features like context-aware access, audio lesson and presentation generation require a paid subscription, such as Google Workspace for Education Plus or the Teaching and Learning Add-on.

A recent study found that US teachers are already saving around six hours per week with AI, across all aspects of their work. The report says six out of ten teachers are using AI tools like ChatGPT.

