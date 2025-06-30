AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google brings Gemini for Education and Gemini in Classroom AI tools to schools

Google
Google brings Gemini for Education and Gemini in Classroom AI tools to schools
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Google is rolling out a new lineup of AI tools for schools, putting a spotlight on Gemini for Education and Gemini in Classroom.

Ad

Gemini for Education provide free access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, a version of Gemini optimized for learning and built on LearnLM. Teachers get access to more than 30 AI features for everything from generating audio lessons to designing presentations.

The Gemini app itself is also getting an upgrade. With "Gemini Canvas," students can generate personalized quizzes on any topic. Soon, Gemini will be able to display interactive diagrams and visualizations directly within its answers, helping to break down complex subjects. For users 18 and older, "Gemini Live" offers a voice-controlled AI assistant for brainstorming and contextual learning.

NotebookLM, Google's AI-powered note-taking and AI research tool, is now integrated as well. Students and teachers can use NotebookLM to create interactive study aids like audio summaries and mind maps directly from teaching materials. The tool is being made available globally for students of all ages.

Ad
Ad
NotebookLM is rolling out worldwide with audio and video overviews in 50+ languages, all-age access, and context-aware security controls. | Image: Google

The new Audio Overviews feature lets users upload sources in over 50 languages - even mixing languages - and instantly generates podcast-style audio discussions. It's currently available worldwide for users 18 and older, with support for younger students coming soon. Video Overviews can turn sources into short educational videos at the click of a button, though for now this feature is also limited to users 18 and up.

Admins can use Context-Aware Access to manage who gets into NotebookLM, controlling access based on user identity, location, or device status.

The core AI tools are free, but features like context-aware access, audio lesson and presentation generation require a paid subscription, such as Google Workspace for Education Plus or the Teaching and Learning Add-on.

A recent study found that US teachers are already saving around six hours per week with AI, across all aspects of their work. The report says six out of ten teachers are using AI tools like ChatGPT.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • At ISTE 2025, Google is introducing new AI offerings for schools, including Gemini in Classroom and Gemini for Education, the latter of which provides free access to Gemini 2.5 Pro tailored for educational use.
  • The Gemini app is adding interactive tools like Gemini Canvas for personalized quizzes, and will soon include visual explanations of complex subjects directly within answers.
  • NotebookLM is expanding worldwide to support students of all ages, featuring learning aids such as audio overviews, mind maps, and automated Audio and Video Overviews that convert source material into different formats.
Sources
Google Blog Launch Guide
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

After Meta's recruiting push, OpenAI tries to retain talent

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

LLM search optimization seems to mirror strategies used in classic SEO, study finds

AI in practice

NYT reporter says ChatGPT is steering users who are losing touch with reality to email her

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google brings Gemini for Education and Gemini in Classroom AI tools to schools

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince sees trouble ahead for the open web

AI research

New Othello experiment supports the world model hypothesis for large language models

AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

Google News