Google brings TikTok-style video shorts to NotebookLM

Google has added video overviews to NotebookLM in the familiar short-form format popular on social media. The new feature turns uploaded sources into 60-second vertical videos that break down a specific topic.

The feature is rolling out now on mobile and web for Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers. Free users will get access soon. NotebookLM is Google's AI-powered notebook tool that can analyze content from multiple sources and repackage it in different formats.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1