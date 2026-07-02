Google brings TikTok-style video shorts to NotebookLM
Google has added video overviews to NotebookLM in the familiar short-form format popular on social media. The new feature turns uploaded sources into 60-second vertical videos that break down a specific topic.
The feature is rolling out now on mobile and web for Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers. Free users will get access soon. NotebookLM is Google's AI-powered notebook tool that can analyze content from multiple sources and repackage it in different formats.
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