Google Cloud aims to capture ten percent of Nvidia's annual revenue with TPUs

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google is in talks with Meta and several other companies about letting them run Google's TPU chips inside their own data centers, according to a report from The Information. One person familiar with the discussions said Meta is considering spending billions of dollars on Google TPUs that would start running in Meta facilities in 2027. Until now, Google has only offered its TPUs through Google Cloud.

The new TPU@Premises program is Google's attempt to make its chips a more appealing alternative to Nvidia's AI hardware. According to someone with knowledge of internal comments, Google Cloud executives have said the effort could help the company reach ten percent of Nvidia's annual revenue. Google has also built new software designed to make TPUs easier to use.

