Google Cloud enters multi-year partnership with Replit

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google Cloud has signed a multi-year partnership with the AI coding startup Replit as it looks to strengthen its position against competitors like Anthropic and Cursor. Under the agreement, Replit will deepen its use of Google Cloud services and offer Google models directly on its platform.

Replit has been on a remarkable growth streak, reportedly boosting its annual revenue from 2.8 million dollars to 150 million dollars in less than a year. Google is leaning on the momentum of its new Gemini 3 model as part of this push.

Its biggest rival in the coding-assistant space is Anthropic, whose Claude Code tool hit an annualized revenue of 1 billion dollars in November. Developers also use Claude models widely through other tools like Cursor. Anthropic recently signed a partnership with Snowflake and even acquired the Bun JavaScript runtime to bolster Claude Code.

Despite the competition, Anthropic is also a Google Cloud customer. In October, the company announced plans to rent up to one million TPUs from Google by 2026.

