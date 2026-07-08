Google Deepmind adds background execution and MCP support to Gemini API managed agents

Google Deepmind is adding four new features to Managed Agents in the Gemini API. Developers can now run agents asynchronously in the background using Background Execution, with no open HTTP connection required. Remote MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers can also be connected directly to internal databases or APIs. Another addition lets developers use custom functions alongside the built-in sandbox tools. Finally, credentials like tokens can be refreshed between interactions without losing the sandbox state.

All features are available through the Gemini Interactions API. Code examples for JavaScript, Python, and cURL are in the documentation.

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