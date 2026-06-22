Google Deepmind and A24 team up on AI filmmaking research

Google Deepmind and film studio A24 are entering a long-term research partnership. Google is also investing roughly $75 million in A24, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In a blog post, Eli Collins, VP of Product at Google DeepMind, laid out the broad strokes of the deal. It spans several projects. A24 filmmakers will test and help shape AI tools as part of their day-to-day work. In return, Google Deepmind gets real-world feedback from working professionals.

What the partnership will actually produce remains unclear. There are no concrete products or results yet. The announcement stays vague - both sides say they want to figure out together how AI can be useful in film production. A24 is known for movies like "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and the recent "Backrooms."

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