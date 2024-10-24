AI in practice
Jonathan Kemper

Google's real-time MusicFX DJ lets users layer prompts to create unique AI-generated tracks

Google Deepmind
Google's real-time MusicFX DJ lets users layer prompts to create unique AI-generated tracks
Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.
Profile
Content
summary Summary

Google DeepMind has unveiled an updated version of MusicFX DJ, an AI-powered music production tool aimed at users with and without musical expertise. The company first showed off the software at this year's Google I/O event.

Ad

Instead of mixing pre-recorded tracks like regular DJ software, MusicFX DJ generates fresh music on the fly. Users simply type in what they want - like a specific genre, instrument, or mood - and the AI creates it instantly.

Google DeepMind says it has made two major improvements to the system. First, it can now stream music in real time by adapting what was previously an offline-only model. The software learns from what it has already created and the user's instructions to create the next section of music.

Second, users can now enter multiple prompts at different times to mix different musical elements, similar to how a DJ might layer tracks.

Ad
Ad

Video: DeepMind

MusicFX DJ produces studio-quality audio at 48 kHz stereo, a benchmark that competitor Udio reached in July with version 1.5. Users can export up to 60-second clips and share their sessions with others.

More precise control

Google DeepMind says the new version of MusicFX DJ gives users much more control over their music. Users can adjust instrumentation, insert musical breaks and create bass drops at will. The software also lets you adjust the speed and musical key while you're creating.

Meanwhile, Google is testing AI music features on YouTube with something called "Dream Track." The experiment lets creators in the U.S. create instrumental tracks just by typing what they want. Like all of Google's AI-generated content, these music tracks come with SynthID watermarks - the same technology Google recently started using for text.

Digital audio workstation with waveforms, prompt interface and library. Multitrack editor shows audio visualizations in different colors.
The Music AI Sandbox provides a multitrack view for more detailed control over the mix. | Image: Google Deepmind

For now, these tools are not available to the general public. Only select testers have access to the Music AI Sandbox, and Dream Track is exclusive to U.S. creators. Google says it will roll out successful features to other products over time.

Recommendation
AI in practice

ChatGPT gives better advice, but we'd rather hear it from someone with a pulse, study shows

The music industry has backed the project through Google's "Music AI Incubator." Six-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier helped develop the tool, which he describes as a "real-time sonic putty" that creates surprising connections between unlikely musical elements.

AI music creation has taken off recently, with companies like Suno and Udio leading the charge. However, these startups are facing legal questions about copyright, which might explain why Google is taking such a careful approach with its own music tools.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Google DeepMind has upgraded its AI music creation tool, MusicFX DJ, with new features that let it create music on the fly. The company is still keeping the tool's availability restricted.
  • The updated version converts an offline music model into a real-time streaming system. Musicians can now layer multiple commands over time and work with studio-quality 48 kHz stereo audio.
  • Google developed the tool with input from major names in music, including six-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier. The company says many artists and record labels have provided feedback through its development process.
Sources
DeepMind
Jonathan works as a freelance tech journalist for THE DECODER, focusing on AI tools and how GenAI can be used in everyday work.
Profile
AI in practice

Anthropic's Claude AI can now crunch numbers and visualize data with built-in code tool

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
"The Room VR" studio teases a Halloween surprise Retro feeling in Virtual Reality: New 8-bit DLC Walkabout Mini Golf is here The original Red Matter gets an impressive visual overhaul on Quest 3 MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Hugging Face's new dollar-per-hour service helps companies break free from third-party AI

AI in practice
Update

Midjourney tests new AI image editor for uploaded images

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google's real-time MusicFX DJ lets users layer prompts to create unique AI-generated tracks

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic launches smarter Claude models with computer skills

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

AI research

Apple AI researchers question OpenAI's claims about o1's reasoning capabilities

Google News