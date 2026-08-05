Google Deepmind loses both its CEO and chief scientist as Demis Hassabis and Jeff Dean step down simultaneously

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Google Deepmind is going through a major leadership overhaul. Demis Hassabis is stepping away from day-to-day operations to become Alphabet's Chief Scientist, while chief scientist Jeff Dean is leaving the company after 27 years to start his own AI venture.

Hassabis said the move will give him more time to focus on "the big picture." In a message to employees, he described this as "a pivotal moment in human history." Hassabis said he has spent his life working toward AGI and now believes it is "close at hand." He previously described humanity as "standing in the foothills of the singularity."

Hassabis will continue to work closely with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on "strategic and global AGI matters" while advising Deepmind's teams. He will remain based at the company's London headquarters and also devote more time to Isomorphic Labs, Alphabet's AI drug discovery subsidiary. Hassabis has said that "the No. 1 application of AI should be to improve human health."

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Koray Kavukcuoglu will take over day-to-day management of Google Deepmind. He previously served as Deepmind's chief technology officer and Google's chief AI architect. As senior vice president of Google Deepmind, Kavukcuoglu will report directly to Pichai and oversee Gemini model development, frontier AI research, the Gemini app, and Google's AI developer platforms.

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Kavukcuoglu joined Deepmind in its early days and has worked with Hassabis for more than 13 years. Pichai said Kavukcuoglu built Deepmind's deep learning team and helped drive breakthroughs such as WaveNet and DQN. Hassabis said he has "total confidence" in Kavukcuoglu and the rest of the leadership team.

Jeff Dean is leaving Google to automate scientific research

Google Deepmind is also losing Jeff Dean, one of the most influential engineers in the company's history. After 27 years at Google, Dean is joining Google Senior Fellow Sanjay Ghemawat to launch Discovery Loop, a public benefit corporation that plans to automate machine learning, science, and engineering to speed up scientific discovery.

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Discovery Loop will initially focus on automating large-scale machine learning experiments. The founders eventually plan to apply the same approach across a wide range of scientific and engineering fields. Anthropic and OpenAI have also made faster, more automated scientific research part of their broader AI plans.

Dean and Ghemawat helped build Google's early search infrastructure and later worked on the neural networks that, in Pichai's words, "helped create the modern AI era."

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Google is losing decades of AI expertise

Discovery Loop's other co-founders, Oriol Vinyals and Quoc Le, are both longtime Google AI researchers. Vinyals helped lead the development of AlphaStar, the AI system that defeated professional StarCraft II players, and most recently co-led the Gemini team at Google Deepmind. His fellow Gemini lead, Noam Shazeer, left for OpenAI in June. Longtime Deepmind researcher David Silver left Google in February.

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Quoc Le is one of Google's deep learning pioneers. He co-founded Google Brain and helped develop sequence-to-sequence models, which laid the groundwork for modern machine translation. Dean said the four Discovery Loop founders have worked together for periods ranging from 14 to 30 years.

Radical Ventures and Khosla Ventures are leading the seed round, with backing from Lightspeed, Kleiner Perkins, Doerr Capital, and Alphabet. The round is expected to close in the coming weeks. Alphabet will remain involved as Discovery Loop's cloud partner and plans to work with the startup on a research framework for machine learning systems and infrastructure.

Dean's announcement on X doesn't thank Google or mention his 27 years at the company (see Update). Prominent tech departures usually come with carefully prepared farewell statements, making the omission unusual. It suggests there may be more to Dean's exit as Google faces mounting pressure in AI, particularly in coding, where its best models have fallen behind those from OpenAI and Anthropic. Google is counting on Gemini 4, a "much larger" foundation model now in training, to close that gap. The company hasn't announced a release date.