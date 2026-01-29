Google Deepmind opens Project Genie to US Gemini subscribers for real-time AI world generation

Google Deepmind has made Project Genie publicly available. The experimental prototype, based on the Genie 3 world model shown in August, is now accessible to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US who are 18 or older.

The web app lets users create interactive worlds using text or images and explore them in real time. The system generates the environment as you move through it. Project Genie offers three main features: World Sketching for creating worlds with Nano Banana Pro and Gemini, World Exploration for moving through them, and World Remixing for changing existing worlds.

Google says the prototype still has issues: worlds don't always look realistic, characters sometimes respond slowly, and sessions are limited to 60 seconds. Some features announced in August, like promptable events, are still missing. Google plans to expand to other countries later.

Ad

The long-term goal of such world models is to serve as training environments for AI agents, allowing them to learn from simulated experiences instead of relying solely on pre-collected data.