AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google Deepmind taps Boston Dynamics' former CTO to build the 'Android' of robots

Google Deepmind (Screenshot)
Google Deepmind taps Boston Dynamics' former CTO to build the 'Android' of robots
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Google Deepmind is taking another major step toward turning its Gemini AI model into a universal robotics control platform.

Ad

The company has hired Aaron Saunders, the former Chief Technology Officer of Boston Dynamics, as Vice President of Hardware Engineering—a move that strengthens its hardware expertise as it aims to make Gemini the "brain" for physical robots.

Saunders played a key role in developing Boston Dynamics' iconic robot lineup, including the backflipping Atlas and the dog-like Spot. He first led engineering teams as VP in 2018 and was promoted to CTO in 2021, overseeing all technical developments at the company.

Gemini as a universal robotics platform

Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis said in an interview with WIRED that he envisions Gemini as a software layer for robotics, much like Google's Android became the foundation for smartphones.

Ad
Ad

“You can sort of think of it as a bit like an Android play,” Hassabis explained. “We want to build an AI system, a Gemini base, that can work almost out-of-the-box across any body configuration. Obviously humanoids, but non-humanoids too.”

Gemini’s multimodal architecture allows it to process text, images, audio, and video, which could make it especially suited to guiding robots through complex environments.

Deepmind’s growing robotics portfolio

Deepmind’s robotics research stretches back years and includes foundational projects like RT-1 and RT-2—AI models designed to help robots learn from human demonstrations and generalize across tasks. In September, the company introduced Gemini Robotics 1.5 and Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5, twin systems that pair AI control with real-world robotic hardware.

As global interest in humanoid machines accelerates, Deepmind is ramping up efforts to connect its models more directly with robotic platforms. Hassabis predicts a major breakthrough in AI-driven robotics “in the next couple of years.”

The humanoid race heats up

Deepmind isn’t the only player chasing this goal. US startups like Agility Robotics, Figure AI, and 1X, along with Tesla, are all investing heavily in humanoid systems. Elon Musk has announced plans to produce one million units of his humanoid robot Optimus within the next decade.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Here's every Apple Intelligence update Apple announced at WWDC 25

Meanwhile, Nvidia is positioning itself at the core of the robotics ecosystem with specialized hardware and AI models like GR00T and GR00T-Dreams, which aim to train robots through simulation and video understanding.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • Google Deepmind has hired former Boston Dynamics CTO Aaron Saunders as Vice President of Hardware Engineering, boosting its capacity to develop the Gemini AI model into a universal system for controlling physical robots.
  • CEO Demis Hassabis compares the company’s vision for Gemini to Android’s role in smartphones—an adaptable “operating layer” that can work with various robot forms, from humanoids to more specialized machines.
  • Building on earlier projects like RT-1 and RT-2, Deepmind is expanding its robotics portfolio amid growing competition from companies such as Tesla, Figure AI, and Nvidia, with Hassabis foreseeing major progress in AI-driven robotics within the next few years.
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI launches "ChatGPT for Teachers"

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI launches group chats in ChatGPT worldwide

AI in practice

OpenAI releases GPT-5.1-Codex-Max to handle engineering tasks that span twenty-four hours

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google Deepmind taps Boston Dynamics' former CTO to build the 'Android' of robots

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Gemini 3 Pro tops new AI reliability benchmark, but hallucination rates remain high

AI research

Researchers push "Context Engineering 2.0" as the road to lifelong AI memory

AI and society

German court deepens the split on AI and copyright with its latest ruling

Google News