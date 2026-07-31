Google Deepmind unveils Gemini Robotics 2 to power robots of all shapes from tabletop arms to humanoids

Google Deepmind has introduced Gemini Robotics 2, which it calls its most advanced vision-language-action (VLA) model yet. VLA models combine image recognition, language processing, and action control to help robots operate in physical environments. Deepmind says the model can control systems ranging from tabletop arms to full-body humanoid robots.

The company describes Gemini Robotics 2 as an "intelligence layer" for a new generation of adaptive robots. It can manage full-body movement, perform fine motor tasks, and coordinate multiple robots, according to Deepmind. Developers can apply for early access through the waitlist.

Google Deepmind also introduced Gemini Robotics ER 2, a model designed for "embodied reasoning." The term refers to understanding the physical world and deciding which actions to take based on that information. ER 2 acts as a higher-level control system for robots and replaces Gemini Robotics ER 1.6, released in April. The new model is available in Google AI Studio.

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