Google Deepmind upgrades Gemini API with multi-tool chaining and context circulation

Google Deepmind has expanded the Gemini API with several new tools for developers. Built-in tools like Google Search and Google Maps can now be combined with custom functions in a single request. Previously, developers had to handle each step separately, which was slower and more cumbersome.

Results from one tool can now be automatically passed to another through what Google calls context circulation. Each tool call also gets a unique ID, making it easier to track down bugs.

Moreover, Google Maps is now available as a data source for the Gemini 3 model family, providing location data, business information, and commute times. Google recommends the new Interactions API for building these workflows.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1