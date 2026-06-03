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Google Deepmind's Gemma 4 12B squeezes multimodal AI onto a laptop with just 16 GB of RAM

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Jun 3, 2026

Google Deepmind has released Gemma 4 12B, an open AI model that brings multimodal capabilities to everyday laptops. It processes text, images, and audio natively without separate encoders, cutting processing time, memory use, and latency, according to Google. The model runs locally with just 16 GB of RAM and nearly matches the 26B model—twice its size—across benchmarks, Google says. It's also the first mid-sized Gemma model with native audio processing.

Gemma 4 12B handles speech recognition, code generation, and video analysis. Per the Developer Guide, it can parse multi-minute video clips by analyzing frames and audio together. In one demo, it chewed through a five-minute Google I/O keynote clip: 313 frames at one per second, plus audio.

Across benchmarks like GPQA Diamond, MMLU Pro, and DocVQA, Gemma 4 12B nearly matches the twice-as-large 26B model and clearly beats the older Gemma 3 27B. | Image: Google Deepmind

The model is available on Hugging FaceOllamaLM Studio, and other platforms, licensed under Apache 2.0 for commercial use.

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Source: Google Blog