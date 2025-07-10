Google adds three new Gemini-powered AI modes to Firebase Studio

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google is adding three new AI modes to Firebase Studio. The update introduces "Agent" modes powered by Gemini 2.5: a conversational "Ask" mode, a guided "Agent" mode that acts with user approval, and a fully autonomous "Agent Auto-run" mode that can write and update code on its own. Google says all three modes respect project-specific rules and require user approval for any security-sensitive actions.

Google says that in Agent Auto-run mode, Firebase Studio can generate entire apps or add new features to existing projects with minimal user input. | Video: Google

Firebase Studio now also supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), making it easier to connect external data sources. Developers can access the Gemini command line (CLI) directly in the terminal for tasks like debugging and code management.

