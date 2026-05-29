Google fixes several bugs in Gemini usage limits that burned through quotas too fast

Google Gemini fixes several issues with the app's usage limits. Google VP Josh Woodward explains that a bug was causing one or two Omni videos to eat up the entire quota. That bug has been fixed, and Ultra members now get double the number of Omni video generations.

Complex requests to the 3.1 Pro model with large files also burned through too much quota, Woodward says, so the max consumption per prompt is now capped. The prompt still runs as usual, meaning you get more out of your plan. More changes: Failed requests are no longer charged, Flash Lite requests are free, and complex features like Deep Research get more detailed consumption displays. If you pick a specific model, that selection now sticks across all sessions.

At I/O a few days ago, Google introduced a revamped Gemini app with new features, an agent mode, and a new pricing structure for Gemini AI subscriptions.

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