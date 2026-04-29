Google Gemini now generates full documents, spreadsheets, and presentations directly inside the chat

Google Gemini can now create files in various formats directly in the chat and make them available for download. Users describe what they want through text prompts, specifying both the content and the file format; template upload isn't required. Supported formats include Google Docs, Microsoft Word (.docx), PDFs, Google Sheets, Excel (.xlsx), CSV files, Google Slides, as well as Markdown, LaTeX, TXT, and RTF.

The feature is rolling out worldwide across all platforms, turning Gemini into a hands-on document creation tool that handles Google Workspace and Microsoft formats equally well.

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