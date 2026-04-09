Google Gemini now generates interactive visualizations you can tweak and explore right in the chat

Google Gemini can now turn questions and complex concepts into interactive visualizations right inside the chat. Users can tweak variables, rotate 3D models, and explore data on the fly. The feature is designed to help people dig deeper into content, the company says.

To try it out, head to gemini.google in your browser and select the "Pro" model. From there, phrases like "show me" or "help me visualize" will prompt Gemini to generate a visualization of whatever topic you're looking at. Each visualization can be customized to fit your needs.

Anthropic already rolled out a similar feature for its chatbot Claude back in mid-March. Claude also generates interactive diagrams and graphics directly in the chat when the model thinks it makes sense or when the user specifically asks for it.

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