Google Gemini overtakes ChatGPT for the first time

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google’s "Nano Banana" image editing model has gone viral, pushing the Gemini app to the top of the app store charts. In the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany, Google Gemini now holds the number one spot, ahead of ChatGPT at number two.

Ad

Share Recommend our article Share

According to Google, Gemini reached nearly 450 million monthly active users in July, a number that has likely increased since then. During this time, the "Nano Banana" model, also known as "Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Generation," was used more than 500 million times.

Ad