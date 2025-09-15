AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google Gemini overtakes ChatGPT for the first time

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Google’s "Nano Banana" image editing model has gone viral, pushing the Gemini app to the top of the app store charts. In the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany, Google Gemini now holds the number one spot, ahead of ChatGPT at number two.

Ad
Gemini in first place in Germany on September 15, 2025 | Image: THE DECODER

According to Google, Gemini reached nearly 450 million monthly active users in July, a number that has likely increased since then. During this time, the "Nano Banana" model, also known as "Gemini 2.5 Flash Image Generation," was used more than 500 million times.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google reveals Gemini AI pricing and usage limits

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Gemini still lags behind ChatGPT on the web, but Google now has four AI apps in the Top 50

AI in practice

Google Translate adds live conversation and language learning features

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google Gemini overtakes ChatGPT for the first time

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

New data from OpenAI and Anthropic show how people actually use ChatGPT and Claude

AI and society

Leading AI chatbots are now twice as likely to spread false information as last year, study finds

AI in practice

Anthropic confirms technical bugs after weeks of complaints about declining Claude code quality

Google News