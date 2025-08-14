AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google has launched a user-focused memory function for Gemini

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Google has started analyzing chat history by default in Gemini to personalize responses.

Ad

The company says the feature is switched on automatically so Gemini can deliver more relevant answers. Users who don't want their chats used for personalization have to manually disable the option.

With personal context enabled, Gemini saves key details and user preferences from past conversations and draws on them in future chats. The aim is to make interactions feel more like talking to someone who already understands the context.

This move puts Google on par with Anthropic and OpenAI, which both offer similar memory features.

Ad
Ad
Image: Google
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Google
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google upgrades Gemini with Deep Think and flags early warning risks

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google publishes a new AI-powered version of Google Colab

AI and society

Google Gemini is everything Siri never was

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google has launched a user-focused memory function for Gemini

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches GPT-5 as a unified system with adaptive reasoning for complex tasks

AI research

Google Deepmind's Genie 3 creates interactive 3D worlds that stay consistent for "multiple minutes"

AI in practice

Google upgrades Gemini with Deep Think and flags early warning risks

Google News