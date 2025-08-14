Google has launched a user-focused memory function for Gemini

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google has started analyzing chat history by default in Gemini to personalize responses.

The company says the feature is switched on automatically so Gemini can deliver more relevant answers. Users who don't want their chats used for personalization have to manually disable the option.

With personal context enabled, Gemini saves key details and user preferences from past conversations and draws on them in future chats. The aim is to make interactions feel more like talking to someone who already understands the context.

This move puts Google on par with Anthropic and OpenAI, which both offer similar memory features.

