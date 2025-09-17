AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google introduces open protocol for AI agent payments

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Google has introduced the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), a new open standard aimed at enabling AI agents to carry out secure payments across different platforms. AP2 builds on the existing Agent2Agent protocol and supports a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, stablecoins, and bank transfers.

Ad

A key element of the design is digital mandates, which are cryptographic authorizations that lock in user intent. These mandates are intended to ensure that transactions remain verifiable and secure, whether for real-time purchases or automated transactions when the user is not directly involved.

The initiative is already backed by more than 60 companies, among them Mastercard, PayPal, Coinbase, and Adobe. By creating a unified framework, the goal is to establish a standardized and trustworthy system for agent-driven commerce. Google has made the documentation available on GitHub.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Google
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Microsoft leverages Google's open A2A protocol for interoperable AI agents

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google introduces open protocol for AI agent payments

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Gemini 2.5 Deep Think achieves gold at the world’s leading student programming competition

AI in practice

New data from OpenAI and Anthropic show how people actually use ChatGPT and Claude

AI and society

Leading AI chatbots are now twice as likely to spread false information as last year, study finds

Google News