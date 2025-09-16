Google invests £5 billion in AI, research, training and data center in the UK

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google plans to invest 5 billion pounds (about 6.78 billion US dollars) in AI infrastructure and other projects in the UK over the next two years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company says the funds will also support energy supply, research, engineering, and workforce training. At the same time, Google has opened a new data center north of London to meet the growing demand for services like Cloud, Maps, Workspace, and Search.

Other US tech giants are also ramping up their investments across Europe. Oracle has announced 3 billion dollars for projects in Germany and the Netherlands, Microsoft is putting 4.75 billion dollars into Italy, and Amazon is making multi-billion dollar investments in cloud and logistics centers in Germany and Spain. OpenAI is moving ahead with a major European project as well, called "Stargate Norway."

