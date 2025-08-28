Google is giving away five Veo 3 AI videos through Flow

Google's Flow tool now gives users a choice each month: five free Veo 3 Fast AI videos or one standard Veo 3 video. Google never spelled out the quality gap between the two models, but the new credit system offers a clue: one standard video costs as much as five Fast videos. Every user gets 100 free credits per month, enough for either option. Flow supports scene editing with AI ensuring consistency. For developers, API pricing starts at $0.040 per second for Fast and $0.0075 per second for standard videos.

