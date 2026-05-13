Ad
Skip to content
Subscribe Now
Short News
Copy the url to clipboard Share this article Go to comment section

Google is hiring hundreds of engineers to help customers adopt its AI

Maximilian Schreiner
Maximilian Schreiner View the LinkedIn Profile of Maximilian Schreiner
May 13, 2026

Google is hiring now also hundreds of engineers to help customers adopt its AI. A sign that implementation remains difficult.

"[We] show up for our customers with more technical resources (vs just an ocean of salespeople)," Matt Renner, Google Cloud's Chief Revenue Officer, wrote on LinkedIn about the new "Forward Deployed Engineers" unit within Google Cloud.

Google is joining an industry-wide trend. On Monday, OpenAI launched the "OpenAI Deployment Company" in partnership with consulting and investment firms, and last week Anthropic announced a joint venture with private equity firms. Google is also in talks with Blackstone, KKR, and EQT to give their portfolio companies access to its AI models.

Despite rapidly growing enterprise revenues at the frontier AI labs, the parallel buildup of human advisors signals that companies are still struggling to put AI to productive use.

Ad
DEC_D_Incontent-1

AI News Without the Hype – Curated by Humans

Subscribe to THE DECODER for ad-free reading, a weekly AI newsletter, our exclusive "AI Radar" frontier report six times a year, full archive access, and access to our comment section.

Source: The Information