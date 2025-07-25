Google is testing an new AI search tool called Web Guide

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google's new AI-powered search feature, Web Guide, automatically suggests several related searches for each query.

Web Guide is built on a modified version of Gemini designed to better interpret both user questions and web content. The system uses a different query method, running multiple related searches in parallel to surface the most relevant results.

This strategy makes it easier to find websites that might otherwise go unnoticed. The experimental feature organizes web links by topic, highlighting different angles of a user's search. Google is currently testing Web Guide in its Search Labs program and plans to expand AI-organized results to more areas of Search over time.

Google's experimental Web Guide organizes web links by topic and highlights different search angles. | Video: Google

