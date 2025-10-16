Google Labs' creative director says AI hype turns even small updates into big events

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google Labs Creative Director Henry Daubrez says the new Veo 3.1 update is being overhyped. Though it adds helpful features like image-to-image animation, he sees the changes as minor. Daubrez blames financial pressure in the AI industry for turning small updates into big marketing moments. Veo is part of Flow by Google.

