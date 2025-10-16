Google Labs' creative director says AI hype turns even small updates into big events

Google Labs Creative Director Henry Daubrez says the new Veo 3.1 update is being overhyped. Though it adds helpful features like image-to-image animation, he sees the changes as minor. Daubrez blames financial pressure in the AI industry for turning small updates into big marketing moments. Veo is part of Flow by Google.
"The bigger issue is that the enormous financial stakes around AI are turning timelines into marketing noise, with rumors inflated to the point where every incremental update gets treated like a paradigm shift."
Henry Daubrez