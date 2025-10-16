AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google Labs' creative director says AI hype turns even small updates into big events

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Google Labs Creative Director Henry Daubrez says the new Veo 3.1 update is being overhyped. Though it adds helpful features like image-to-image animation, he sees the changes as minor. Daubrez blames financial pressure in the AI industry for turning small updates into big marketing moments. Veo is part of Flow by Google.

Ad

"The bigger issue is that the enormous financial stakes around AI are turning timelines into marketing noise, with rumors inflated to the point where every incremental update gets treated like a paradigm shift."

Henry Daubrez

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Daubrez via X
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google's Veo 3 generates realistic video game footage for $0.75 per second

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google Labs' creative director says AI hype turns even small updates into big events

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Anthropic claims to lower the entry barrier for advanced AI models with Claude Haiku 4.5

AI research

OpenAI says GPT-5 shows 30 percent less political bias than previous models

AI in practice

OpenAI suddenly remembers that copyright law exists after a few days of wild Sora videos

Google News