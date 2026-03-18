Google Labs turns Stitch into a full AI design platform that converts plain text into user interfaces

Google Labs has turned its design tool Stitch into a full AI-powered software design platform. The tool lets users generate user interfaces from natural language prompts, an approach Google is calling "vibe design." Instead of starting with traditional wireframes, users simply describe what they want the experience to look and feel like. Stitch provides an infinite canvas where images, text, and code can all be dropped in as context.

A new design agent analyzes the entire project and can explore multiple ideas at the same time. Users can make real-time changes directly on the canvas using voice control. Design rules can be shared across tools through a new DESIGN.md format, and static designs get converted straight into clickable prototypes.

Stitch is live at stitch.withgoogle.com for users 18 and older in every region where Gemini is available. Developers can also plug it into tools like AI Studio via an MCP server and an SDK. Google is pitching the tool at both professional designers and founders who have no design background.

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