AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google launches AI coding agents Jules and Gemini CLI for GitHub Actions

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Google has officially launched Jules, its AI coding agent that was in testing since May. Jules can handle multiple tasks at once and automate routine developer work, similar to Anthropic's Claude Code. The latest version includes easier controls, lets users reuse previous tasks, and adds visual feedback for web app testing, Google says. Jules runs on Gemini 2.5 and is available through several Gemini subscription tiers.

Ad

Google is also rolling out Gemini CLI GitHub Actions, a free AI tool that integrates directly with GitHub repositories, automating routine developer tasks on demand. The agent responds to events like new issues or pull requests, working in the background based on the context of each project. Google says the agent supports authentication without fixed credentials and logs activity via OpenTelemetry. Technically, it builds on Gemini CLI.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Jules Github CLI Google Blog
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Anthropic releases open-source tool for AI security checks

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Microsoft unveils Project Ire, an AI system that automatically detects malware

AI in practice

Cloudflare accuses Perplexity of secretly crawling sites despite explicit blocks

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google launches AI coding agents Jules and Gemini CLI for GitHub Actions

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Google Deepmind's Genie 3 creates interactive 3D worlds that stay consistent for "multiple minutes"

AI in practice

Google upgrades Gemini with Deep Think and flags early warning risks

AI research

OpenAI’s math breakthrough might also mean AI is getting better at knowing its own limits

Google News