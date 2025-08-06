Google launches AI coding agents Jules and Gemini CLI for GitHub Actions

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google has officially launched Jules, its AI coding agent that was in testing since May. Jules can handle multiple tasks at once and automate routine developer work, similar to Anthropic's Claude Code. The latest version includes easier controls, lets users reuse previous tasks, and adds visual feedback for web app testing, Google says. Jules runs on Gemini 2.5 and is available through several Gemini subscription tiers.

Google is also rolling out Gemini CLI GitHub Actions, a free AI tool that integrates directly with GitHub repositories, automating routine developer tasks on demand. The agent responds to events like new issues or pull requests, working in the background based on the context of each project. Google says the agent supports authentication without fixed credentials and logs activity via OpenTelemetry. Technically, it builds on Gemini CLI.

