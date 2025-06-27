AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google launches Doppl, an AI app that lets users virtually try on clothes

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Google has launched a new AI app in the US called Doppl that lets users virtually try on clothes. The app, part of Google Labs, uses photos or screenshots to generate a digital version of the user and shows how different outfits might look. Doppl even creates short, AI-generated videos to visualize the results. The app is available now for Android and iOS. Google says Doppl is still in its testing phase, so fit and details may not always be accurate. User feedback will help shape future updates.

