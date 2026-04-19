Google launches generative UI standard for AI agents

Google has released A2UI version 0.9, a framework-agnostic standard for generative user interfaces. The protocol lets AI agents build UI elements on the fly, pulling from an application's existing components across web, mobile, and other platforms. The new version ships with a shared web core library, an official React renderer, and updated renderers for Flutter, Lit, and Angular.

A new Agent SDK aims to streamline development and installs through Python, with Go and Kotlin versions on the way. The update also adds client-defined functions, client-server data syncing, and improved error handling.

Google says the ecosystem is expanding fast, with integrations for AG2, A2A 1.0, Vercel's json-renderer, and Oracle's Agent Spec. Early sample apps include a Personal Health Companion from Rebel App Studio and a Life Goal Simulator from Very Good Ventures. Documentation and examples are available at A2UI.org.

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