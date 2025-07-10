AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google launches image-to-video feature for Veo 3 in Gemini

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Google has added a new feature to Veo 3, its AI video app, that lets users turn a single image into a short video. Anyone with a Pro or Ultra subscription can upload a photo in the Gemini app or on gemini.google, choose "Video" in the prompt bar, and describe what should happen in the clip. According to Google, the rollout starts today, though availability may vary - users can check directly in the app to see if they have access.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google adds three new Gemini-powered AI modes to Firebase Studio

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Amazon signs multi-year deals with Condé Nast and Hearst to add editorial content to its Rufus AI

AI in practice
Update

Meta continues to lure top AI talent with compensation packages exceeding $200 million

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google launches image-to-video feature for Veo 3 in Gemini

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Musk unveils Grok 4 as xAI’s new AI model that beats OpenAI and Google on major benchmarks

AI research

"Cat attack" on reasoning model shows how important context engineering is

AI research

Apple's claims about large reasoning models face fresh scrutiny from a new study

Google News