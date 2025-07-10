Google launches image-to-video feature for Veo 3 in Gemini

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google has added a new feature to Veo 3, its AI video app, that lets users turn a single image into a short video. Anyone with a Pro or Ultra subscription can upload a photo in the Gemini app or on gemini.google, choose "Video" in the prompt bar, and describe what should happen in the clip. According to Google, the rollout starts today, though availability may vary - users can check directly in the app to see if they have access.

✨?✨ Special delivery! A new Gemini feature just dropped. Make photos come alive by turning them into videos with sound. - Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) July 10, 2025

