Matthias Bastian

Google launches NotebookLM mobile app for Android and iOS

Google has rolled out a mobile version of its AI-powered note-taking app, NotebookLM, now available for both Android and iOS. The app offers Google's popular Audio Overviews, a feature that automatically generates audio summaries that can be played offline or in the background. When connected to the internet, users can interact with the audio hosts by asking questions. With the mobile version of NotebookLM, users can create new notebooks, open existing ones, and add content directly from websites, PDFs, or YouTube videos using the share feature. Google describes this as an early version with a limited set of features and promises more updates in the future.

