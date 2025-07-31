Google launches Opal: Build AI mini-apps with natural language, no coding needed

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google is rolling out Opal, a new experimental tool that lets users build AI-powered mini-apps with simple natural language prompts, no coding required.

Opal takes descriptions written in everyday language and automatically connects prompts, AI models, and other tools to turn them into working apps, displaying everything as a visual workflow.

Once an app is built, users can share it with others, who only need a Google account to use it. Opal is launching as a public beta in the US, with plans to develop the tool further based on feedback from the community.

