Google launches Veo 3 Fast worldwide, letting Gemini Pro users generate videos up to 720p

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Content Summary

Google has launched its Veo 3 Fast text-to-video model globally for Gemini Pro users. The fast version generates videos at up to 720p resolution.

According to product manager Josh Woodward, Veo 3 Fast is now available in 159 countries, including India, Indonesia, and all European countries. You can check the full list here.

Gemini Pro subscribers get three Veo 3 generations per day through the web interface, with credits automatically refreshing. Ultra subscribers have a higher quota and can create up to 125 videos per month in flow mode. All generated videos include a visible watermark, except for those made by Ultra users in the Flow tool.

Prompt: "A red-bearded man sits alone in a cozy café, cradling a half-empty espresso cup. Sunlight filters through the window, casting a warm glow on his thoughtful expression as he gazes directly into the camera. The lens slowly zooms in on his face. He looks into the camera and says, "TheDecoder.com-yeah, I like it." | Video: Veo 3 Fast prompted by THE DECODER

Veo 3 Fast is essentially a speed-optimized version of the original Veo 3 model Google introduced earlier. Google says it produces videos more than twice as quickly, but the trade-off is lower image quality, maxing out at 720p.

The focus on speed over fidelity may reflect Google's priorities for now. Demand for Veo 3 spiked immediately after launch, forcing Google to manage the load on its servers. Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis described the surge as melting "our wonderful TPUs", with millions of videos generated in a short period.

Image-to-video generation in the pipeline

Google is working on additional features for Veo, including image-to-video generation. Woodward says this is "almost ready," but did not offer a release date. He also mentioned that Google has reduced the number of prompt rejections during video generation.

Veo 3 is part of a new wave of generative media tools that make it easy to create realistic videos with very little effort. While the technology expands creative possibilities, it also raises concerns about potential misuse. Veo videos can look almost indistinguishable from real footage, fueling debates about disinformation and authenticity.

