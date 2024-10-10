Google is rolling out its latest image generation AI, Imagen 3, to all Gemini users worldwide, including free accounts. The company claims that Imagen 3 is its most powerful image model yet, outperforming competitors such as DALL-E 3, Midjourney v6, and Stable Diffusion 3 in internal testing. Imagen 3 is said to excel at following detailed text prompts and producing highly photorealistic images. Google says the model produces fewer distracting artifacts than previous versions, but still struggles with tasks that require numerical or spatial reasoning, as well as complex language prompts. To combat potential misuse, Google has implemented safety filters and digital watermarking. Google took down an earlier version because people were using it to generate Black people in Nazi uniforms.
Google makes its Imagen 3 image AI available to all Gemini users
Ad
Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Anduril unveils autonomous AI drones designed for "simple, flexible and lethal precision firepower"
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.Spatial Ops promises a unique mixed reality shooter experience on Quest 3 The team that brought Quake and Doom to Meta Quest is growing Final Fury: VR fighting game in the style of Street Fighter releases demo for Steam Next Fest MIXED-NEWS.com
OpenAI's GPT-4 matches facial recognition algorithms without explicit training in biometrics
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.