Google is expanding its AI-powered note-taking app, NotebookLM, with a curated collection of public notebooks. The new library features content from The Economist, The Atlantic, as well as researchers, authors, and nonprofit organizations. Users can read original texts, ask questions, and get source-backed summaries. The update also introduces auto-generated audio overviews and mind maps for quick topic navigation. The first batch includes resources like longevity advice, a Yellowstone travel guide, the works of Shakespeare, and financial data on major companies. This new feature builds on NotebookLM’s public sharing capabilities - according to Google, users have published over 140,000 notebooks since launch.
Google makes NotebookLM a content platform with curated public notebooks
