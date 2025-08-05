AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google now allows utilities to ask for a slowdown of non-essential AI workloads

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Google is now letting utilities like Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) request a slowdown of non-essential AI workloads during periods of grid stress.

The company frames this not just as a way to help stabilize the power grid, but also as a strategic advantage: new data centers could be brought online more quickly, since energy providers would have fewer concerns about peak demand. The move represents a shift in thinking, treating AI not only as a potential strain on the grid but also as a possible buffer. It's still unclear which workloads count as non-essential, but Google says that core services like Search, Maps, and cloud operations for key industries, including healthcare, won't be affected. As an example, Google points to YouTube video encoding as a task that could be scaled back during power shortages.

Sources
Google
