Google now offers Ultra subscribers video generation with Veo 3.1 Lite at no extra credit cost

Google is rolling out a new video generation option for Ultra subscribers that won't cost them any additional credits. The "Veo 3.1 - Lite [Lower Priority]" model sits alongside the existing "Veo 3.1 - Fast [Lower Priority]" option and runs at zero credits. Veo 3.1 Lite recently launched as the cheapest and fastest video model in Google's lineup: it costs less than half of what Veo 3.1 Fast charges, but Google says it generates videos just as quickly. It's not yet clear where the quality tradeoffs lie.

On May 10, Google will drop the current "Veo 3.1 Fast - Lower Priority" option and swap it out for the new "Lite - Lower Priority" version. The standard Veo 3.1 Fast model remains fully available at its current price. For Ultra subscribers already paying for their plan, the extra option lets them experiment with more ideas while keeping their credits intact.

If you set aside strong Chinese video models, Google has been running the western AI video space with barely any competition since OpenAI pulled the plug on Sora. Google's advantage over OpenAI is clear: far more resources, particularly on the compute side.

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