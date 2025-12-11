AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google opens its infrastructure for AI models via MCP

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Google is integrating Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP) directly into its cloud infrastructure. MCP serves as a universal standard for connecting AI models with external data and tools, eliminating the need to program new interfaces for every application.

Ad

Starting immediately, Google is offering managed servers that give AI agents direct access to services like Google Maps, BigQuery, and both the Compute and Kubernetes Engines. This allows AI to handle tasks like independently managing infrastructure or planning travel routes. Through the Apigee platform, companies can also deploy their own internal APIs as AI tools. Google announced plans to expand support to additional services, such as Cloud Storage and databases, in the near future.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Google
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

GPT-5.2 lands to top Google's Gemini 3 in the AI benchmark game just four weeks after GPT-5.1

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Google opens updated Deep Research Agent to developers with new API

AI in practice

AI in space requires new cooling tech and cheap rockets

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Google opens its infrastructure for AI models via MCP

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

GPT-5.2 lands to top Google's Gemini 3 in the AI benchmark game just four weeks after GPT-5.1

AI research

Corporate AI agents use simple workflows with human oversight instead of chasing full autonomy

AI and society

Physicist Steve Hsu publishes research built around a core idea generated by GPT-5

Google News