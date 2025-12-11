Google opens its infrastructure for AI models via MCP

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google is integrating Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP) directly into its cloud infrastructure. MCP serves as a universal standard for connecting AI models with external data and tools, eliminating the need to program new interfaces for every application.

Starting immediately, Google is offering managed servers that give AI agents direct access to services like Google Maps, BigQuery, and both the Compute and Kubernetes Engines. This allows AI to handle tasks like independently managing infrastructure or planning travel routes. Through the Apigee platform, companies can also deploy their own internal APIs as AI tools. Google announced plans to expand support to additional services, such as Cloud Storage and databases, in the near future.

