Google overhauls its AI subscriptions at I/O 2026 with three tiers starting at $10 a month

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Google is restructuring its AI subscriptions at I/O 2026. Instead of daily prompt limits, the company is also moving toward a consumption-based billing model.

There are now three tiers: Google AI Plus for $7.99 per month with 200 GB of storage and double usage limits in Gemini, Google AI Pro for $19.99 with 5 TB of storage, quadruple limits, access to the Pro model, and YouTube Premium Lite, and Google AI Ultra starting at $99.99 with up to 20x limits, 20 TB of storage, and full YouTube Premium. Google also cut the price of its previous top tier from $250 to $200.

New features for all subscribers include Gemini Omni for creating and editing video from any input like text, images, and video, plus Gemini 3.5 Flash for fast testing and debugging. Ultra subscribers get access to Gemini Spark, an AI agent that runs tasks on its own across Google products, and Project Genie for building interactive worlds. Gemini Spark will launch first as a beta for Ultra subscribers in the US, while Project Genie is only available on the $200 plan.

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Other new features include AI Inbox in Gmail and Daily Brief in the Gemini app, both US-only at launch. AI Inbox surfaces the most important tasks, suggests replies, and links relevant Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Daily Brief pulls together morning updates from Gmail, Calendar, and Gemini chats.

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Health Premium and Home Premium come bundled with Pro and Ultra at no extra cost. Pro subscribers also get YouTube Premium Lite, normally $8.99 a month. Google Pics, a new image editing tool, and voice features in Gmail, Docs, and Keep for Pro and Ultra subscribers are expected to roll out this summer.

Unlimited usage has its limits

Google is also ditching daily prompt limits in favor of a "compute-used" model: simple text requests eat less quota than complex video or coding prompts. The limit resets every five hours until a weekly cap kicks in.

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Users who burn through their quota get bumped down to smaller models automatically. AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can buy extra credits for Google Antigravity, Google Flow, and, coming soon, the Gemini app. That's a clear nod toward usage-based pricing, a billing approach that's gaining traction across the AI industry.