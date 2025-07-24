AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

Google Photos adds AI tools for animated videos, anime, and more

Google is rolling out new AI-powered features in the Google Photos app. With the new "Photo to video" tool, users can turn individual photos into short, six-second video clips with subtle motion effects. This feature is powered by Google's Veo 2 model and is launching now in the US on both Android and iOS. Another addition, the "Remix" function, lets users transform photos into anime, comics, or 3D animations. Remix will also launch in the US in the coming weeks. Both tools automatically mark generated content with a visible and invisible watermark to improve traceability. Google is also adding a new "Create" tab to the app, which collects all creative tools in one place. The tab will start rolling out to US users in August.

Video: Google

Sources
Google
