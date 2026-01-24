Google Photos now lets you turn your selfies into AI-generated memes

Google Photos is rolling out a new AI feature called "Me Meme" in the US. The tool lets users create personalized memes using their own photos. Users pick a template from the available options or upload their own image, then add a photo of themselves. Google's generative AI combines these to create a meme that can be saved or shared on other platforms.

The feature is available in the Google Photos app under "Create." Google hasn't said when Me Meme will launch outside the US. More details are available on the Google support page.

